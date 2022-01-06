Lewiston woman injured in a dog attack last spring has filed suit against the owner and his landlord

A Lewiston woman injured in a dog attack has filed suit against the animal's owner and his landlord. 71-year-old Constance Veilleux, who was mauled after the dog escaped through a broken fence last spring, is suing former neighbor Dave Davis and his landlord, Cody Ray Currier. Veilleux's Attorney Sheldon Tepler says his client has undergone several surgeries.

"I don't have updated medical records, but I do know that it's a very, very severe injury. And it's continuing to impact her life," Tepler says.

The civil complaint filed in in Androscoggin County Superior Court claims that both the neighbor and the landlord knew the dog had "dangerous propensities." It says the landlord was responsible for the maintaining and replacing the fence where the dog escaped. Tepler says the case is headed for mediation next month.