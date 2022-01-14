Portland investment firm among three owners being sued over New York apartment fire

A Portland-based investment group is among three property owners being sued by residents of a New York apartment building that erupted in fire last weekend from a malfunctioning space heater, killing 17 people.

LIHC is named in the class action suit filed in the Civil Supreme Court in Bronx, New York.

The lawsuit alleges that LIHC, which is an investor and has a 40% financial stake in the building, was negligent in ensuring that fire prevention measures such as self-closing doors and smoke detectors were functioning properly. It also alleges that LIHC knew of defective conditions that caused the fire.

Bronx Park Phase III Preservation, the group that represents the owners of the apartment building, issued a statement in response to the lawsuit. They say they're cooperating fully with investigating agencies and are "devastated by this terrible tragedy."

