Courts and Crime

Portland investment firm among three owners being sued over New York apartment fire

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 14, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST
Apartment Building Fire
Matt Rourke
/
AP
A person walks past an apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. A malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday in the 19-story building in the Bronx, fire officials said.

A Portland-based investment group is among three property owners being sued by residents of a New York apartment building that erupted in fire last weekend from a malfunctioning space heater, killing 17 people.

LIHC is named in the class action suit filed in the Civil Supreme Court in Bronx, New York.

The lawsuit alleges that LIHC, which is an investor and has a 40% financial stake in the building, was negligent in ensuring that fire prevention measures such as self-closing doors and smoke detectors were functioning properly. It also alleges that LIHC knew of defective conditions that caused the fire.

Bronx Park Phase III Preservation, the group that represents the owners of the apartment building, issued a statement in response to the lawsuit. They say they're cooperating fully with investigating agencies and are "devastated by this terrible tragedy."

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
