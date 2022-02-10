© 2022 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Houlton man indicted for hate crimes related to arson of church in Massachusetts

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST

A Maine man has been indicted for hate crimes related to arson of a predominantly black church in Massachusetts.

Forty-five-year-old Dushko Vulchev of Houlton was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Massachusetts, on four counts of damage to religious property involving fire and one count of use of fire to commit a federal felony.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, video surveillance helped identify Vulchev as the alleged suspect who set fire to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church three times in Dec. 2020.

The DOJ says a search of Vulchev's vehicle uncovered multiple electronic storage devices with messages and images that demonstrated his racial animus toward Black people.

If convicted, Vulchev could face decades in prison and a fine up to a quarter million dollars.

He was previously convicted in 2016 in Aroostook County Superior Court for assault and other charges after holding a woman captive for several hours.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
