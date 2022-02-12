© 2022 Maine Public
Maine contractor indicted for allegedly defrauding 23 customers

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published February 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST

34-year-old contractor Tony Glidden will be arraigned Monday for allegedly defrauding 23 people out of more than $115 thousand dollars between September 2020 and September 2021. The Mainely Roofing and Siding owner allegedly took down payments for work he never did and was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury on one count of Class B theft. Glidden is scheduled to be arraigned remotely at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta. He is expected to plead not guilty.

