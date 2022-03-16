After a man who should have lost his license caused a car crash, Maine pledges more scrutiny

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has announced a new process to make sure the driving licenses of people who commit serious vehicular crimes are being suspended on time.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the state says it will also review cases from the last 10 years to see how many suspensions fell threw the cracks.

State officials are conducting the review after a recent car crash involved a man who was convicted of killing another driver during a 2019 police chase and should have had license suspended, but did not.

The state Bureau of Motor Vehicles said at least four cases that should have been sent to the agency by courts have been identified.