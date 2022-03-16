Former water district superintendent indicted on theft charges

Former Anson-Madison Water District Superintendent Michael Corson has been indicted on two felony theft charges by a grand jury in Somerset County. Corson is accused of selling old water lines to scrap dealers and pocketing the profits.

Somerset County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says an investigation and evidence led to the grand jury indictments of Corson.

"I believe strongly that we cannot allow corruption in our public organizations. The public gives us their trust and hard earned tax dollars and that must never be abused," Maloney says.

Corson will be arraigned April 5 in Skowhegan District Court. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison and substantial fines.

Corson also faces civil charges for allegedly changing the passwords on water district business accounts and software applications after he was fired so water district trustees could not access them.

A second water district employee initially arrested in the criminal case, Michael Jordan, has not be charged.