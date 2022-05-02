© 2022 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Another Mainer is arrested and charged for invading the Capitol in Jan. 6 riot

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published May 2, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
jan 6.JPG
Courtesy of the FBI
/
via the Bangor Daily News
Josh Colgan of Jefferson is shown in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an FBI affidavit supporting his charges in connection with the riot meant to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The FBI arrested a man from Jefferson Maine today on charges related to the Jan.6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The FBI says Joshua Colgan, 35, was taken into custody without incident in Maine on Monday.

Colgan was charged with four misdemeanors, such as disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading or picketing in a Capitol Building. He was released on bail pending a federal court appearance next week. Colgan is the fourth Maine resident to be arrested on charges related to the Capitol events.

Tags

Courts and Crime capitol riot
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
