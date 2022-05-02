Another Mainer is arrested and charged for invading the Capitol in Jan. 6 riot

The FBI arrested a man from Jefferson Maine today on charges related to the Jan.6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The FBI says Joshua Colgan, 35, was taken into custody without incident in Maine on Monday.

Colgan was charged with four misdemeanors, such as disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading or picketing in a Capitol Building. He was released on bail pending a federal court appearance next week. Colgan is the fourth Maine resident to be arrested on charges related to the Capitol events.