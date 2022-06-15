Presumptive Cumberland County DA says she wants to address unconscious bias

Challenger Jackie Sartoris defeated incumbent Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck in a Democratic primary Tuesday with more than 65% of the vote. Sartoris, who ran on a platform promising reforms to the criminal justice system, was supported by an out-of-state PAC funding mailers to voters attacking the record of her opponent. Sartoris says she believes her values resonated with voters who are engaged and informed and that pushed her victory.

"The values of the District Attorney matter...that I have a proven track record of making progress and using this arm of government in the public interest," Sartoris said.

Sartoris, who is unopposed in the fall election, says her first goal when elected as D.A. will be to study unconscious bias in the criminal justice system and have public conversations about how to address it.

