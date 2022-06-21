South Paris man arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 riot

A South Paris man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The FBI said Todd Tilley, 61, was arrested for disorderly conduct, picketing in a Capitol Building and other related charges

In a complaint, an investigator says Tilley text messaged his brother that he was at the Capitol that day and that, "Pence screwed us over,” referring to the vice president. The complaint includes video pictures it says show Tilley helping protesters over a Capitol wall, and yelling "Stop the Steal" inside the Capitol building.

Tilley had his initial court appearance in Portland District Court and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear virtually in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. later this month.