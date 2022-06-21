© 2022 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

South Paris man arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 riot

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published June 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with then President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.
Samuel Corum
/
Getty Images
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with then President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

A South Paris man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The FBI said Todd Tilley, 61, was arrested for disorderly conduct, picketing in a Capitol Building and other related charges

In a complaint, an investigator says Tilley text messaged his brother that he was at the Capitol that day and that, "Pence screwed us over,” referring to the vice president. The complaint includes video pictures it says show Tilley helping protesters over a Capitol wall, and yelling "Stop the Steal" inside the Capitol building.

Tilley had his initial court appearance in Portland District Court and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear virtually in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. later this month.

