Portland man wanted in connection with homicide in Acadia National Park

Police say that the hit-and-run death of a South Portland woman in Acadia National Park earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities say that 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme was killed at the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor during the weekend of June 18-19. According to a Maine State Police spokesperson a murder warrant is out for 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland.

Police are continuing a nationwide search for Lester and a 2016 Black BMW SUV that is registered to him.