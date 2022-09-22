2 residential care workers criminally charged in 2019 death of Maine man with diabetes

Two workers have been criminally charged in the 2019 death of a man at a residential care facility for people with intellectual disabilities.

In August of 2019, 62-year old Norman Fisher was transferred from a hospital into the care of Residential and Community Support Services, or RCSS, which operates homes in southern Maine. Within 72 hours of his arrival, Fisher died. He was diabetic, and Maine's Department of Health and Human Services alleged that RCSS failed to administer his medication.

Now, two RCSS workers, Angie Marquis and Flora Mugeni, face criminal charges of intentionally and recklessly endangering the welfare of a dependent person. They were arraigned in Cumberland County Superior Court Thursday morning, where both pleaded not guilty.

Mugeni's attorney, Rick Berne, says Fisher was discharged from the hospital without his medication, and Mugeni, made numerous calls to try to solve the problem.

"I mean there were a number of people who dropped the ball here, and the saddest aspect of this case is is the one person who made a Herculean effort to help this poor fellow is now charged with serious felonies," he says.

Berne says Mugeni was fired from her job in July.

The attorney for Marquis, Stacey Neumann, calls the state's charges "baseless." She says Marquis has dedicated her life to assisting individuals who need residential care and remains deeply saddened by the man's death.

She says Marquis is still employed by RCSS. An automated phone message says Marquis is the clinical director and director of crisis services.

