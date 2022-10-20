© 2022 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Maine State Police investigating Lewiston homicide

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT

Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lewiston Wednesday night.

According to officials, Lewiston police responded to a robbery complaint on River Street around 7:30 p.m. and discovered a dead male. His body was transported to the state medical examiner in Augusta for an autopsy, who ruled his death a homicide.

Maine State Police say they're not releasing the name of the man until his family is notified. Detectives have been on scene all day Thursday interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. The police say they don't believe there's a threat to the public.

