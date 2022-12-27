US Attorney in Maine touts more than $8 million in civil, criminal forfeiture in 2022

The U.S. attorney's office in Maine collected more than $8 million in criminal and civil actions in fiscal year 2022.

U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee says the majority came from a civil case that was settled out of court involving the company formerly known as DeLorme.

"And that significant amount was $5,306,125. So that one case brought in the lion's share of our civil collection this year," she says.

McElwee says the company, now known as DBN Holding and BDN LLC, paid penalties assessed by the International Trade Commission for alleged patent infringement.

"Any time a fine or any sort of civil penalty is assessed, that goes back into the coffers of the United States government, and so that goes back to taxpayers ultimately," she says.

In criminal collections, McElwee says some of the funds may be paid directly to victims as restitution.