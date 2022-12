Maine State Police have identified the 3-year-old child in Edgecomb who died on Christmas as Makinzlee Handrahan.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and has ruled that her death was a homicide.

On Sunday, first responders answered a 911 call from a home on Route 1 in Edgecomb for a child who was not breathing. She was taken to Miles Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into her death continues.