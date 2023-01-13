Maine attorney general clears three officers in separate shootings

Maine's attorney general has cleared three law enforcement officers in the use of deadly force.

Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth York was cleared in the shooting death of 35-year-old Stephen Bossom at the Sebasticook Lake Campground in Newport in July. 9-1-1 callers said Bossom was holding children hostage and had a handgun. The Attorney General says Bossom pointed the gun at Deputy York, who shot and killed Bossom.

York County Deputy Sheriff Robert Carr responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store in December 2019 in Limerick. The caller said 16 year old Christopher Camacho (Kah-mah-cho) had a gun and a knife and was holding an employee at gunpoint. The Attorney General said when Carr entered the store, Camacho pointed the gun at him and that Carr shot Camacho twice, killing him.

Attorney General Aaron Frey also said Lewiston Police Officer Jeffrey Burkhardt was justified in using deadly force against 51-year-old Kevin Harvey, who threatened to kill his girlfriend and himself on August 5 2019. Harvey died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.