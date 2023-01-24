Maine moving company pays fine for threatening consumers who left negative reviews

A moving company has agreed to pay Maine $125,000 in fines for threatening consumers who posted negative reviews of their business.

The Maine Office of the Attorney General says Liberty Bell Moving and Storage engaged in several practices that violate state and federal laws, including the use of a misleading email address made to appear it was the company's attorney. The AG's office says the email was used to threaten customers who left negative reviews.

In a written statement, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says it's ironic that a company named for an iconic symbol of freedom would violate free speech and other legal rights of consumers.

Liberty Bell Moving and Storage is owned by Kevin Finkenaur. The company's website lists locations throughout Maine and in four other states.