Waterville man pleads guilty in alleged plot to attack Chicago-area mosques

A Waterville man is facing up to 15 years in prison for conspiring with terrorists to carry out a mass shooting at a Shia mosque in the Chicago area.

Xavier Pelkey, 19, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.

The U.S. Attorneys Office in Maine says that in 2021, Pelkey began making plans with two other minors from Illinois and Canada to contribute firearms, ammunitions and explosives to be used in the attack. Prosecutors say all three were supporters of the foreign terrorist organization ISIS.

The FBI conducted a search warrant at Pelkey's residence in Waterville last year and found thee handmade explosive devices. The agency also found written statements intended to be released prior to the shooting and claiming responsibility in the name of ISIS.

Pelkey faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, and up to a lifetime of supervised release.