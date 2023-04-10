Cumberland County DA now says she stands by the Portland Police's handling of Neo-Nazi march

In response to the recent Neo-Nazi march in Portland by Nationalist Social Club-131 on April 1, Cumberland County District Attorney Jackie Sartoris is standing by the Portland Police Department's handling of the gathering and a violent assault that erupted on the steps of city hall.

Sartoris told the Portland Press Herald last week that she thought an investigation was warranted and that charges could have been brought against members of the hate group. But after meeting with the Portland police chief, Sartoris said there had been a misunderstanding about what her office would prosecute and what evidence would be required.

"Our law enforcement personnel acted on April 1 to keep the peace in a very fluid, very difficult and fast-paced situation," she said. "I'm grateful for their presence and mindful of how constantly dangerous and tough is their work."

What matters now, she says, is to prepare for future violence, including possible formation of a hate crime unit in Cumberland County and outreach to vulnerable populations who could be targets of hate crimes. Going forward, Sartoris says she will also designate one lead prosecutor to be the point of contact for all criminal conduct informed by hate.