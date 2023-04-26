© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Courts and Crime

Jefferson man will serve 3 years of probation for role in Jan. 6 riot

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published April 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
Josh Colgan of Jefferson is shown in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an FBI affidavit supporting his charges in connection with the riot meant to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

A Jefferson man will serve three years of probation for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua Colgan was sentenced in federal court Tuesday. He will also serve 28 days of intermittent confinement, which means that he can spend his time in prison on nights or weekends, and he'll serve 90 days of home detention and pay $500 in restitution for disorderly conduct at the Capitol.

Colgan was arrested last May.

According to court documents, Colgan posted on social media multiple times that he planned to travel to Washington and encouraged others to join him. Federal prosecutors said he showed no remorse for his actions, partly because he denied ever visiting Capitol grounds during interviews, despite video footage showing him inside the building.

Colgan is one of seven Mainers who have been charged or sentenced for their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

