Armed Auburn standoff ends after 20 hours

A roughly 20-hour armed standoff in a residential area of Auburn that shut down streets and prompted the evacuation of nearby residents ended Tuesday morning.

Auburn police say they responded to the area of 30 Gillander Ave. Monday afternoon after receiving a call that a gunshot was fired at a passing vehicle.

Officials say the caller and the suspect were involved in an online feud that escalated into the suspect giving the caller his address, looking for a confrontation.

After closing down streets and evacuating nearby residents, police say they attempted to contact 47-year-old Daryan Saunders by phone and through a loudspeaker.

The Maine State Police tactical and crisis negotiation teams and New Hampshire State Police assisted in what officials describe as a "barricaded situation," with Saunders firing shots at law enforcement over the course of the evening.

Auburn police say he surrendered at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. He faces numerous charges, including elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a weapon.

Streets were reopened Tuesday afternoon and evacuated residents were allowed to return home.