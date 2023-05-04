Eliot Cutler gets 9 months in jail after judge accepts plea deal

Former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler was sentenced to serve nine months in jail on Thursday, more than a year after police found tens of thousands of images of child sexual abuse on his devices.

Investigators found over 80,000 pictures and videos of child sexual abuse at Cutler's homes in Portland and Brooklin, according to a sentencing memo. Almost all were of children under 12 years old.

He was convicted on four counts of possessing sexually explicit material involving a child under the age of 12.

His plea deal included 4 years of jail time with all but nine months suspended, 6 years of probation and a mandated $5,000 donation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. His electronic devices will be monitored.

Mitigating factors in the sentence included Cutler's cooperation with investigators, agreeing to counseling and his lack of prior criminal record.

Cutler ran for governor in 2010 and 2014. His sentence is scheduled to begin June 1.