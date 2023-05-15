© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts and Crime

Former Portland school employee to serve 22 years for sexual exploitation

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT

A former Portland school employee has been sentenced to 22 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for sexual exploitation of a minor.

34-year-old Benjamin Conroy pleaded guilty last August to sexually exploiting a young student at an elementary school. According to court documents, he also sent explicit images of the abuse to a third party, who notified Portland Police.

Conroy worked as a special education technician. He was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Courts and Crime
Patty Wight
See stories by Patty Wight