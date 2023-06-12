Maine State Police investigate after body found in Southwest Harbor

Southwest Harbor police and the major crimes unit of the Maine State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch Sunday morning.

A state police spokesperson says a passerby saw the body around 11:30 a.m. and called 911.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The Maine State Police are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area of 61 Main St. between Saturday night and Sunday morning to call 973-3700.

