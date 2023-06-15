© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Courts and Crime

Former Waldoboro lawmaker gets jail time for fraud

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT
A former Lincoln County lawmaker will serve three days in jail and 100 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to signature fraud in his 2022 campaign.

Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro pleaded to 11 counts of unsworn falsification and one count of violating the Maine Clean Election Act on Tuesday, both misdemeanors. The state agreed to drop 20 counts of aggravated forgery, according to the attorney general's office.

Collamore briefly served as the state representative of House District 91 until he resigned in February, shortly after he was indicted. He was found to have submitted several false signatures that he used to qualify for the state's Clean Election program. That system gives candidates state funding for campaigns after they raise a certain amount of seed money.

Collamore also had to to pay back over $14,000 in clean election campaign funds, and his legislative salary.

