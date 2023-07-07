Sexual assault and other charges dismissed against former Rumford attorney

Multiple charges, including felony gross sexual assault and sex trafficking, have been dropped against a former Rumford attorney and candidate for district attorney. Instead, Seth Carey will pay a $300 fine for a single misdemeanor charge of assault.

Carey's attorney is now calling for an investigation of Maine State Police for their handling of a case he characterizes as an "outrageous abuse of government power."

The way attorney Jim Howaniec sees it, Carey was the victim of false charges. He says Maine State Police waited three years to bring a multi-count felony sexual assault indictment against his client who was trying to get his law license back and run for district attorney serving Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

"Seth Carey lost his law license because an individual came forward and made allegations that he repeatedly sexually assaulted her," Howaniec says.

Howaniec says Carey had been in a relationship with the alleged victim starting in 2016. He says she was the one who approached him on a dating website seeking a sexual relationship and that she filed a complaint against Carey after he sought to end the relationship and asked her to leave his house nearly a year later.

"She filed a protection from abuse order against him alleging various sexual assaults and that led into a rabbit hole where he eventually was, essentially disbarred," Howaniec says.

In the meantime, Howaniec says Maine State Police investigated the case. For three years, nothing happened until seemingly out of the blue, a six-count indictment was brought against Carey who was then temporarily living in Florida. Carey was charged with a range of sexual offenses including attempted gross sexual assault, a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

"And rather then just approaching him in Rumford and summonsing him to court, they had U.S. marshals and Florida law enforcement personnel arrest him at rifle point face down in a Walmart parking lot in Orlando, Florida," Howaniec says.

While his client spent nine days in a county jail awaiting extradition to Maine, Howaniec says Maine State Police issued a press release thanking various federal and state law enforcement for the apprehension of someone they described as a dangerous individual and then quietly released him on a low cash bail.

This week, the charges against Carey were dropped by an assistant district attorney in Hancock County where the case had been moved. Emails to the office seeking comment about the dismissal were not immediately answered. And Howaniec himself says he doesn't know why. But he says the case has stigmatized his client.

"He's obviously devastated by what's happened," Howaniec says. "He doesn't have a job. You know, this was a very high profile prosecution of a person whose never been in any trouble in his life whatsoever. And this was really inappropriate behavior by the Maine State Police and it really should be investigated."

In a written statement, Col. William Ross of the Maine State Police called Howaniec's claims "disparaging and egregious."

Ross said police take all reports of domestic violence very seriously. He pointed out that the case took place during COVID restrictions but he also said detectives worked diligently interviewing both parties and the charges against Carey were brought by a "duly impaneled grand jury" based on investigative evidence.

Howaniec says he'll ask both the Maine Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney to investigate.