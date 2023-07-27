Hancock man charged in connection with Southwest Harbor hit and run death

A Hancock man has been arrested for allegedly striking a pedestrian in Southwest Harbor.

John Holdsworth of Hancock was arrested Thursday morning and charged with manslaughter, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. He is charged with fleeing the scene of a crash after striking Amber Robbins of Tremont.

Officials say Robbins was walking along Main Street in Southwest Harbor in June when Holdsworth allegedly hit her, and did not stop. She wasn't found until the next morning and is believed to have died from blunt-force trauma.

Holdsworth is due to appear in court on Friday.

