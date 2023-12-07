Buxton man convicted for online threats against Jewish people

A Buxton man is facing five years in prison and a fine of up to 250 thousand dollars after making online threats to kill Jewish people.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Brian Dennison made a threat on Twitter to kill Jewish people with an AR-15 in the fall of 2021. The FBI searched his home and found 1,700 rounds of ammunition, and in a second search of his property, found an AR-15 style rifle and more ammunition that was hidden in the woods. Investigators also found evidence of Dennison's long-standing hostility toward Jewish people.

After a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Portland, a jury found him guilty of transmitting a threatening interstate communication.