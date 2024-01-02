© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Arrests made in several illegal marijuana grow operations in Kennebec County

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 2, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST
courtesy of Kennebec County Sheriff's Office

Several people have been arrested for illegal marijuana grow operations in Kennebec County in separate incidents since the weekend.

On Saturday, Kennebec County Sheriff deputies discovered an unlicensed commercial marijuana grow operation in a residence in China off of Route 3. The Sheriff's office says they seized 970 plants and many seedlings. Deputies arrested two men, 36 year old Changgeng Chen and 41-year old Bing Xu, and one woman, 43-year old Aiqin Chen.

On Tuesday, Maine State Police issued a search warrant at two residences in Belgrade following community complaints. Officials say troopers seized 2,300 marijuana plants and arrested two individuals, 44-year-old Yuequan Chen of Massachusetts and 66-year-old Li Min Chan of Florida.

Drug trafficking charges have been filed in both cases.

