The deaths of a mother and daughter at a Farmington dog kennel in late December have been ruled homicides.

According to Maine State Police, 76-year-old Jean Robinson and 53-year-old Allison Joy Cumming, both of Farmington, were found dead at the Pawsitive Dog Kennel on the morning of Dec. 27. The pair lived on the property in a separate building.

Officials are not releasing the cause of deaths but say there is no danger to the public.