Waldoboro man pleads guilty to assaulting U.S. Capitol police officers

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:45 PM EST
Matthew Brackley
www.facebook.com/mattbrackley4me/
Matthew Brackley

A Waldoboro man has pleaded guilty in a DC court to assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol three years ago.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office says Matthew Brackley, who is now 40, was among a group of rioters who pushed past several groups of police officers inside the Capitol.

Brackley retreated roughly 40 minutes after he entered the building, when a police officer deployed a chemical spray in a hallway.

Brackley was arrested last May in Maine. He'll be sentenced in July.
Patty Wight
