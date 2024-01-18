Waldoboro man pleads guilty to assaulting U.S. Capitol police officers

A Waldoboro man has pleaded guilty in a DC court to assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol three years ago.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office says Matthew Brackley, who is now 40, was among a group of rioters who pushed past several groups of police officers inside the Capitol.

Brackley retreated roughly 40 minutes after he entered the building, when a police officer deployed a chemical spray in a hallway.

Brackley was arrested last May in Maine. He'll be sentenced in July.

