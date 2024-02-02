Portland man sentenced to 48 years for killing girlfriend in hit and run in Acadia National Park

A Portland man convicted of the hit and run killing of his girlfriend in Acadia National Park two years ago has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Raymond Lester was convicted in November of killing Nicole Mokeme at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor in 2022. Lester fled to Mexico but was apprehended and returned to Maine. He was sentenced in Superior Court in Ellsworth.

Mokeme served as creative director of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, which offers programs for Black children and adults. She also was one of the organizers of the Black Excellence Retreat 2022. Mokeme was 35 years old.