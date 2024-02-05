Kittery police ask public to help them revive 40-year-old unsolved missing persons case

Kittery police are asking the public to help them revive a 40-year-old unsolved missing persons case.

Reeves Johnson, 31, went missing after returning to his Kittery home from his job as a welder for Donnelly Manufacturing in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Feb. 3, 1983. His family didn't report him missing for 12 days.

Police say Johnson's bank account was drained and an unknown person claimed his paycheck out of his post office box.

Detective Brian Cummer says a letter from Johnson to his family in 1978 mentioned a girlfriend named Cheryl, and he wants to find her.

"Cheryl is not a suspect. We don't think she was involved. This was in 1978. He went missing in 1983. All we're looking for is someone who knew Reeves and might know his pattern of life," he says.

Cummer says Johnson's checks were used to purchase an expensive car stereo and a lot of groceries.

The family is offering $6,000 for information leading to Johnson's remains or whereabouts.

Contact the Kittery Police Department at 207-439-1638, or email Detective Cummer at bcummer@kitterypolice.com with any tips.