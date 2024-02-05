© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine Supreme Court rules national stalking decision does not impact state case

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published February 5, 2024 at 6:49 AM EST

The Maine Supreme Court ruled last week that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a Colorado case last year does not impact Maine's stalking law.

Jacob Labbe appealed his stalking conviction to Maine's Supreme Judicial Court, arguing that Maine's stalking statute is unconstitutional, and that the court must apply the U.S. Supreme Court decision to his case.

The Colorado decision focused on a First Amendment challenge, finding that state courts used the wrong test in determining the true threat of the speech used by an accused stalker.

Labbe's lawyer argued that the state's argument at trial also focused on the content of his speech. But the Maine Supreme Court disagreed, saying his case focused on his repeated actions to contact the victim.

The court also disagrees with Labbe's argument that Maine's stalking law is unconstitutional.
Courts and Crime
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion