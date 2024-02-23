Maine attorney general finds South Portland officer's use of deadly force justified

Maine's attorney general has found determined that a police officer was justified in the shooting of a South Portland man last August.

According to the attorney general's office, officer Anthony Verville and another officer responded to complaints of gunshots in the Summit Terrace neighborhood around 4 a.m. Aug. 25.

The report says the police had responded to a call from the wife of 47-year-old Christafer Dodge, and when Dodge drove into the parking lot in his truck, officers reportedly ordered him to get out with his hands up. But they say Dodge instead pointed an AR-style rifle toward them. Officer Verville fired at Dodge, who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The attorney general says Verville reasonably believed he was acting in self defense when he used deadly force.