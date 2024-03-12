© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Franklin sheriff's office finds evidence of illegal marijuana operation

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published March 12, 2024 at 5:29 PM EDT

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it has found evidence of a large marijuana growing operation in New Sharon, the latest in a string of illegal operations found across central Maine.

They say detectives got a search warrant for the residence on Industry Road after noticing it had been equipped with two 200-amp electrical meters. The building was searched Friday morning, and deputies found evidence "associated with a large marijuana grow."
