President Biden nominates new federal judge for Maine

President Biden has nominated attorney Stacey Neumann to a federal district judgeship in Maine.

Neumann has been at the Murray, Plumb and Murray law firm in Portland since 2013. Prior to that she was a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and an Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2009 to 2013. She also served as a law clerk to a federal appeals court justice and for a judge on the Vermont Supreme Court.

Neumann's nomination is one of seven being announced today by the White House. She will need confirmation by the U.S. Senate. If confirmed, Neumann will succeed Judge Jon Levy.

Levy next month plans to go on "senior status," which a form of semi-retirement in that Levy may continue to hear cases, but fewer than active federal judges.