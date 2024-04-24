© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

President Biden nominates new federal judge for Maine

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published April 24, 2024 at 12:59 PM EDT

President Biden has nominated attorney Stacey Neumann to a federal district judgeship in Maine.

Neumann has been at the Murray, Plumb and Murray law firm in Portland since 2013. Prior to that she was a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and an Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2009 to 2013. She also served as a law clerk to a federal appeals court justice and for a judge on the Vermont Supreme Court.

Attorney Stacey Neumann is the new nomination for U.S. District Judge for Maine.
Murray Plumb & Murray Attorneys at Law
Attorney Stacey Neumann is the new nomination for U.S. District Judge for Maine.

Neumann's nomination is one of seven being announced today by the White House. She will need confirmation by the U.S. Senate. If confirmed, Neumann will succeed Judge Jon Levy.

Levy next month plans to go on "senior status," which a form of semi-retirement in that Levy may continue to hear cases, but fewer than active federal judges.

Courts and Crime
Irwin Gratz
See stories by Irwin Gratz