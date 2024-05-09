Caribou woman serving in prison for killing her newborn in 1985 appeals sentence

A Caribou woman sentenced for manslaughter last year in the death of her newborn nearly 40 years ago is appealing her sentence to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Lee Ann Daigle's defense believes the sentencing was mishandled.

Last year Daigle pleaded guilty to abandoning the infant at a gravel pit in 1985. The baby died. It had been a cold case until 2022, when DNA analysis tied Daigle to the baby. Daigle was later sentenced to six years in prison and three years probation.

Defense attorney Neil Prendergast argued before the Law Court Thursday that the judge should have applied sentencing guidelines from when the crime occurred in 1985, but instead used guidelines from 2021 that consider the age of the victim.

"I think the judge basically took the mandate from the 2021 statute and read it back into the1985. When you consider the language he uses there's some evidence to show that in fact that's really where the sentencing piece was going," Prendergast said.

Prendergast also argued that Daigle was not given adequate due process during the sentencing hearing.

State Prosecutor Lara Nomani challenged the claim and said Daigle had two opportunities to address her conflicting statements about what happened.

"Her statements were properly before the court for the court's consideration at sentencing and due process required that she be given an opportunity to address the information presented to the court at sentencing and that is what occurred here," Nomani said.

The justices will issue their decision at a later date.

