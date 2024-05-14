© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Shooting commission to hear from Card family members

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published May 14, 2024 at 5:19 PM EDT
Donna Pelican (right) and her husband, Larry Pelican, pause for a moment in front of the pumpkins and signs honoring the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting in front of Just-in-Time Recreation in Lewiston, Maine on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Both are Lewiston residents and frequented both the bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant. The couple also knew the manager of the bar who was killed in the mass shooting. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
A sign that says “Lewiston Stong” is seen in front of Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)

The commission investigating the Lewiston shootings is expected to hear from members of Robert Card's family at its next public meeting on Thursday.

Card killed 18 people and wounded more than 13 others at a bowling alley and a bar last October before killing himself.

His ex-wife and his son had first raised concerns about his erratic behavior in May when they reported it to a Sagadahoc County Sheriff's deputy. They said Card had been increasingly paranoid that people around him were calling him a pedophile.

Card was briefly hospitalized for mental health reasons while on a training mission with his Army Reserve unit last summer.

An official with the Army Reserves' Psychological Program is also expected to testify on Thursday.
Tags
Courts and Crime Lewiston shootings
Susan Sharon
See stories by Susan Sharon