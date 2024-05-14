Shooting commission to hear from Card family members

The commission investigating the Lewiston shootings is expected to hear from members of Robert Card's family at its next public meeting on Thursday.

Card killed 18 people and wounded more than 13 others at a bowling alley and a bar last October before killing himself.

His ex-wife and his son had first raised concerns about his erratic behavior in May when they reported it to a Sagadahoc County Sheriff's deputy. They said Card had been increasingly paranoid that people around him were calling him a pedophile.

Card was briefly hospitalized for mental health reasons while on a training mission with his Army Reserve unit last summer.

An official with the Army Reserves' Psychological Program is also expected to testify on Thursday.