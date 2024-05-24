© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Auburn man appeals Alaska sexual assault and murder conviction

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published May 24, 2024 at 4:57 PM EDT
Steven Downs leaves a courtroom following his arraignment, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. An attorney entered not-guilty pleas for Downs, who is charged in the 1993 sexual assault and murder of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Authorities say DNA linked Downs to the crime. He was arrested in February in Maine and fought extradition to Alaska.
Mark Thiessen
/
AP
Steven Downs leaves a courtroom following his arraignment, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. An attorney entered not-guilty pleas for Downs, who is charged in the 1993 sexual assault and murder of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Authorities say DNA linked Downs to the crime. He was arrested in February in Maine and fought extradition to Alaska.

An Auburn man is appealing his 2022 conviction for the sexual assault and murder of a 20-year-old indigenous woman in Fairbanks, Alaska in 1993.

Steven Downs is arguing that the search of a DNA database used to identify him as Sophie Sergie's killer was unconstitutional.

Alaska police used DNA from the crime scene to search a commercial ancestry database, and found a partial match from Downs' aunt, that was then used to identify him.

Jim Howaniec is Downs' attorney.

"What's interesting about the issue, and what makes this case so compelling, is that it really is a pretty new area of forensic science," he said.

The technology is so new, Howaniec said, that it's use by law enforcement has not been litigated in the courts. He argues that police should have to get a warrant before searching databases for a DNA match.

"We're not opposed to the use of genetic genealogy in helping to solve these crimes," he said. "But there has to be a warrant involved, and in this case, there was no warrant, they just randomly went into these data bases."
Courts and Crime
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion