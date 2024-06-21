© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

FBI says they've identified killer in 1996 murder of Unity College student

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:07 PM EDT

The FBI has identified a suspect in the murders of a Unity College student and her girlfriend in 1996 in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

The agency says it recently identified Walter "Leo" Jackson, Senior, through DNA testing as the man they believe is responsible for the deaths of Unity student Lollie Winans and Julie Williams.

Jackson had a lengthy criminal history, including kidnapping, rapes, and assaults. He died in 2018 while serving a prison sentence in Ohio.

The FBI is seeking help from the public to identify other possible victims.
Courts and Crime
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight