FBI says they've identified killer in 1996 murder of Unity College student

The FBI has identified a suspect in the murders of a Unity College student and her girlfriend in 1996 in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

The agency says it recently identified Walter "Leo" Jackson, Senior, through DNA testing as the man they believe is responsible for the deaths of Unity student Lollie Winans and Julie Williams.

Jackson had a lengthy criminal history, including kidnapping, rapes, and assaults. He died in 2018 while serving a prison sentence in Ohio.

The FBI is seeking help from the public to identify other possible victims.