Remains of man killed in Auburn home, site of fire and violent standoff, identified

The chief medical examiner's office in Maine has identified the remains of a man who was killed earlier this month in an Auburn home that was the scene of a violent standoff and fire.

The man has been identified as 43-year old Brian Woodbury, but a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office says a cause of death has not been determined.

Woodbury was killed after 43-year old Leein Hinkley of Lewiston tried to break into his ex-girlfriend's house in the early morning hours of June 15. Auburn police say they received a 911 call from the woman who said Hinkley was armed and in a fight with Woodbury. She was able to escape through a window before her house and the one next door became engulfed in flames.

Police later shot and killed Hinkley, who allegedly shot at police from inside the home and caused the evacuation of several nearby residents.

Hinkley had a lengthy criminal history and had been released on reduced bail days before, after a judge found that the courts violated his rights by not finding him an attorney. That decision has prompted criticism from police unions and Governor Janet Mills.