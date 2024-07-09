© 2024 Maine Public

Presque Isle men arrested after weekend road rage incident

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT

Two Presque Isle men have been arrested after an apparent road rage incident Saturday that seriously injured a pedestrian, according to a statement by Fort Fairfield police Chief Matthew Cummings.

18-year-old Noah Sirois and 19-year-old Landon MacDougal were arrested after allegedly driving at high speeds in Fort Fairfield, chasing other vehicles down side streets and getting into a verbal argument with others at a local convenience store. After the argument, the pair again drove off, and struck a pedestrian.

Cummings identified the man as Sean Wright, of Fort Fairfield, who was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with life-threatening injuries. An update on Wright's condition was not available at this time.

Sirois and MacDougal are facing numerous charges, including elevated aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
