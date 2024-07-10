A Limerick man was shot and killed by a state trooper in Old Orchard Beach on Tuesday

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed by a state trooper Tuesday in Old Orchard Beach after authorities said he led them on a chase in York County and pointed and loaded an AR-style rifle.

According to Maine State Police, Christopher Harriman of Limerick, was armed with a rifle at the Kennebunk rest area on the Maine Turnpike and was making threats to harm himself and others.

Police responded and engaged in a "slow speed pursuit" while Harriman pointed the rifle out of the car window at officers. They said Harriman stopped at the parking lot of a grocery store in Old Orchard Beach and, while outside his car, grabbed the rifle and chambered a round, and was then shot and killed by a trooper.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the shooting, and the officer who shot Harriman has been placed on administrative leave.

