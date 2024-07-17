Police identify man killed in Cushing last week

Maine State Police have identified the man killed in Cushing last week as 45-year-old Kyle MacDougall of Waldoboro.

Police have not released the time or cause of death, but said technicians were processing the scene Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, 41-year-old Mark Gagne, of Cushing, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension and abuse of a corpse. Police said that 39-year-old Justin Hewett, of Augusta, is a suspect in the investigation.

Hewett was arrested yesterday after fleeing police and barricading himself in his vehicle. He surrendered after four hours of negotiations and has been charged with eluding an officer, domestic assault and manslaughter.