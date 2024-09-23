© 2024 Maine Public

Driver intentionally crashes car into ATV in Waterboro

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 23, 2024 at 11:40 AM EDT

The York County Sheriff's Office said a man intentionally crashed his car into an ATV in Waterboro on Friday.

Officials said the driver of the car, 50 year old Jason Campbell, called the sheriff's office to report the incident.

They said Campbell, who works in roadway maintenance, was upset that the 17-year old ATV operator was "ripping up the road."

The teen and two other passengers reportedly complained of minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The ATV is no longer operable.

Campbell was charged with Aggravated Reckless Conduct, and will be arraigned in November.
