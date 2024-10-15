© 2024 Maine Public

Survivors, loved ones of victims of Lewiston mass shooting announce intent to sue U.S. government

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 15, 2024 at 4:06 PM EDT
Elizabeth Seal lost her husband, Josh, in the shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grill on October 25, 2023. Liz, Josh, and their four children are deaf.
1 of 2  — elizabethseal.jpg
Elizabeth Seal lost her husband, Josh, in the shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grill on October 25, 2023. Liz, Josh, and their four children are deaf.
Susan Sharon / Maine Public
Attorney Travis Brennan speaks at the press conference on Tuesday Oct. 15.
2 of 2  — travisbrennan2.jpg
Attorney Travis Brennan speaks at the press conference on Tuesday Oct. 15.
Susan Sharon / Maine Public

This story will be updated.

100 people directly affected by the Lewiston mass shooting have notified the U.S. government that they intend to sue.

Survivors and family members of victims claim that the Department of Defense, Army, and Keller Army Community Hospital failed to take steps that could have prevented the mass shootings last October.

Robert Card, the man who killed 18 people at a bar and a bowling alley was a member of the Army Reserves. And an attorney representing victims, Ben Gideon, said the Army knew Card had made threats to harm others, but failed to respond.

"We do not accept that result," Gideon said. "We do not accept that it was ok to ignore warning signs and symptoms for Mr. Card over a period of seven months, to promise to address his mental health issues, and then to do nothing about it."

The government now has six months to respond. If it denies the claims or fails to respond, the lawsuits will then be filed in federal court.
Patty Wight
