© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Lowe's reaches settlement agreement over ADA violations

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 4, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST
FILE - This Wednesday, June 29, 2016, file photo, shows a Lowe's store in Hialeah, Fla. Home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos. says it’s handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 for its more than 260,000 hourly employees, as it becomes the latest major employer to invest in its workers after Congress approved a tax cut that will help businesses. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
Alan Diaz/AP
/
AP
FILE - This Wednesday, June 29, 2016, file photo, shows a Lowe's store in Hialeah, Fla.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maine has reached a settlement agreement with Lowe's, the home improvement chain, over Americans with Disabilities Act violations.

Under the agreement, Lowe's will provide accessible parking spaces on the shortest accessible route to the main customer entrance and near all accessible entrances, keeping the spots operational and clear of obstructions, and providing improved and proper signage.

The store will also improve training about the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and provide a plan to survey all its stores nationwide for compliance.

A customer with a mobility impairment first complained to the U.S. Attorney's Office that the Lowe’s in Brewer did not provide accessible parking located on the shortest accessible route to an accessible entrance. After investigating, the U.S. Attorney's Office argued that several Lowe's stores in Maine failed to meet ADA standards.

The store will also pay the customer $5,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lowe's cooperated fully with the investigation, but could not be reached for comment by airtime.
Tags
Courts and Crime ADA
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion