Lowe's reaches settlement agreement over ADA violations

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maine has reached a settlement agreement with Lowe's, the home improvement chain, over Americans with Disabilities Act violations.

Under the agreement, Lowe's will provide accessible parking spaces on the shortest accessible route to the main customer entrance and near all accessible entrances, keeping the spots operational and clear of obstructions, and providing improved and proper signage.

The store will also improve training about the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and provide a plan to survey all its stores nationwide for compliance.

A customer with a mobility impairment first complained to the U.S. Attorney's Office that the Lowe’s in Brewer did not provide accessible parking located on the shortest accessible route to an accessible entrance. After investigating, the U.S. Attorney's Office argued that several Lowe's stores in Maine failed to meet ADA standards.

The store will also pay the customer $5,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lowe's cooperated fully with the investigation, but could not be reached for comment by airtime.