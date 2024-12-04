Westbrook man sentenced to five years in prison after standoff with police

A Westbrook man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Corey Faulkner was sentenced yesterday to 64 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

In October 2023, police responded to a domestic violence report at Faulkner's residence. The victim reported that Faulkner had guns and had made suicidal statements. After Faulkner stopped communicating with officers, they breached the building's basement and used drones and a robot to locate Faulkner, who then surrendered.

Officers found a shotgun, pistol and ammunition in the residence. Faulkner was not allowed to own guns because of previous convictions for operating under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, domestic violence assault, and aggravated assault.