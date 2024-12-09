Cumberland County DA receives grant to test sexual assault kit backlog

The Cumberland County District Attorney's office is receiving a $2.5 million federal grant to test sexual assault kits.

The kits can contain evidence that links to perpetrators of sexual assault, but historically, there's been a backlog of untested kits across the country.

DA Jacquelyn Sartoris said the three-year grant will ensure all kits currently held in Cumberland County will be tested and investigated. She also expects it will prevent future backlogs.