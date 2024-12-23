Sidney woman charged with murder in death of 14-year-old boy to make first court appearance Friday

The initial court appearance for Megan McDonald, the woman arrested for a Sidney homicide Friday, has been postponed for later this week.

39-year-old McDonald was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon but is now rescheduled for Friday morning.

McDonald was charged with murder last Friday, after she arrived at the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office around 5:30 a.m. to report an incident at her home in Sidney.

Kennebec County Sheriff's Office Megan McDonald

According to Maine State Police, Kennebec County Sheriff's Office deputies traveled to the home on Summerhaven Road, and found a deceased 14-year-old boy outside.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy, and ruled the cause of death as a combination of asphyxiation, manual strangulation, and sharp force injury.

Maine State Police and the attorney general's office declined to release the name of the victim Monday.

On Friday, Regional School Unit 18 Superintendent Carl Gartley sent an email to families reporting that a Messalonskee High School student had died. He wrote that due to a state police investigation, he was unable to release any names or further information, but that counselors would be available to support students, parents and staff.

Lisa Whittier, attorney for McDonald, declined to comment on the case Monday afternoon.